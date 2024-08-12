Published 15:02 IST, August 12th 2024
Yamuna Pollution: 32 Online Monitoring Stations to be Set up for Realtime Data on Pollutants
Delhi is installing 32 online monitoring stations along the Yamuna and its drains to track water quality in real-time.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Delhi government has initiated the process of setting up 32 online monitoring stations along the Yamuna | Image: PTI/ Representational
