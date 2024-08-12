sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Yamuna Pollution: 32 Online Monitoring Stations to be Set up for Realtime Data on Pollutants

Published 15:02 IST, August 12th 2024

Yamuna Pollution: 32 Online Monitoring Stations to be Set up for Realtime Data on Pollutants

Delhi is installing 32 online monitoring stations along the Yamuna and its drains to track water quality in real-time.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Yamuna in Delhi
The Delhi government has initiated the process of setting up 32 online monitoring stations along the Yamuna | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:02 IST, August 12th 2024