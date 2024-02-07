English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Yogi Adityanath's Big Warning Ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to remain alert during the event to avoid any mishap.

Manisha Roy
CM Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath issues big warning ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha | Image:Republic
Ayodhya: As the entire nation is soaked in festive fervour in light of the grand opening of Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued stern warning to officials to avoid any confusion to make the event a success at every level.

CM Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to remain alert during the event to avoid any mishap. The CM directed the officials to allow only those devotees to enter the town till Janury 22 who have entry pass. He asked the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of passengers taking a boat ride by providing every devotee with a life jacket. While addressing officials, he ordered the officials to conduct patrolling by boats in Ayodhya.

He said the safety and security is the top priority of the UP govt and directed the officials to maintain strict vigilance in border areas. Highlighting the importance of smooth traffic in the area, Adityanath directed the traffic police to make proper arrangements for the commuters.

He said that hoardings in the town should be placed by the information department, and these should not should not result in an accident. He encouraged the officials to carry out the beautification work and maintain cleanliness.

Talking about fire safety, Adityanath said that the program to spread awareness about fire safety among people should go on to avoid any possible mishap. Whereas, traffic police have been directed to maintain a decorum and avoid using inappropriate language while interacting with the public . The CM said that it will be a trial for Kumbh 2025.

The Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 11,000 VVIPs are expected to attend the event. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:03 IST

