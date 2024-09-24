Published 18:02 IST, September 24th 2024
Yogi Adityanath Mandates Transparency in Food Safety, Says ‘Human Waste In Food Disgusting’
Adityanath described the presence of human waste in food as “disgusting” and called for immediate action against those found adulterating food items.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Yogi Adityanath Mandates Transparency in Food Safety, Says ‘Human Waste In Food Disgusting’ | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:02 IST, September 24th 2024