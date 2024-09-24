sb.scorecardresearch
  • Yogi Adityanath Mandates Transparency in Food Safety, Says ‘Human Waste In Food Disgusting’

Published 18:02 IST, September 24th 2024

Yogi Adityanath Mandates Transparency in Food Safety, Says ‘Human Waste In Food Disgusting’

Adityanath described the presence of human waste in food as “disgusting” and called for immediate action against those found adulterating food items.

Reported by: Digital Desk
  • 2 min read
