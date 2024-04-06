×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

'India Will Lead the Way': Yogi Adityanath Speaks on UK Daily's Report on Terrorism With PM on Stage

UK Daily, The Guardian, published a report alleging that New Delhi was involved in killing 20 terrorists in Pakistan since 2020

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura. | Image:ANI
New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the stage, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke on the recent report by one of the UK's daily on Terrorism. Terrorism has become a major challenge for the entire world and only India under the Prime Minister's leadership can lead the world in dealing with its menace, said Adityanath during an election rally in Saharanpur on Saturday, April 6.

UK Daily, The Guardian, published a report alleging that New Delhi was involved in killing 20 terrorists in Pakistan since 2020 as a part of broader plan to eliminate terrorists on foreign soil. 

Reacting to the same, Yogi Adityanath said, "Two days ago a report by a reputed British newspaper attracted the attention of the world and all of us. It mentioned how terrorists were killed inside Pakistan. Only The Guardian can tell what is the source of this report.

"Today the world has also accepted that terrorism is a challenge and India will lead the world in dealing with it under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said CM Yogi with the Prime Minister was present on the stage. He also mentioned the zero-tolerance policy adopted by the BJP governments against terrorism.

Centre Slams Daily's Report, Calls It Malicious

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has slammed the report, and asserted that carrying out targeted killings in other countries are not part of "government of India's policy".

India's foreign ministry, refusing the allegations, said that the report is "false and malicious anti-India propaganda." 

