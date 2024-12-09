'You All Deserve to Suffer': What Bomb Threat Emails to 40 Delhi Schools Said | Image: Pexels

New Delhi: On Monday (December 9), as many as 40 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail, triggering panic among authorities, students and parents.

The list included some prominent names such as Delhi Public School, RK Puram, GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar, Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School and Cambridge School received the threat email.

The school authorities have sent students back home as a precautionary measure.

According to the mail accessed by the Delhi police, the bomb threat mail read, "I planted multiple bombs (lead azide) inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs.”

Furthermore, the mail has been sent by an email ID scottielanza@gmail.com, seeking a ransom of $30,000.

An investigation is underway and as of now, it has been ascertained who is behind these bomb threats.

Delhi HC Seeks Comprehensive Action Plan to Address Bomb Threats

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The Court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives. The SOP must define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders--law enforcement, school management, and municipal authorities--ensuring smooth coordination and effective implementation, said the Court.