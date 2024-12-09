Published 09:31 IST, December 9th 2024
'You All Deserve to Suffer': What Bomb Threat Emails to 40 Delhi Schools Said
Furthermore, the mail has been sent by an email ID scottielanza@gmail.com, seeking a ransom of $30,000.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: On Monday (December 9), as many as 40 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail, triggering panic among authorities, students and parents.
The list included some prominent names such as Delhi Public School, RK Puram, GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar, Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School and Cambridge School received the threat email.
The school authorities have sent students back home as a precautionary measure.
According to the mail accessed by the Delhi police, the bomb threat mail read, "I planted multiple bombs (lead azide) inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs.”
Furthermore, the mail has been sent by an email ID scottielanza@gmail.com, seeking a ransom of $30,000.
An investigation is underway and as of now, it has been ascertained who is behind these bomb threats.
Delhi HC Seeks Comprehensive Action Plan to Address Bomb Threats
Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The Court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives. The SOP must define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders--law enforcement, school management, and municipal authorities--ensuring smooth coordination and effective implementation, said the Court.
The bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula, while addressing an application moved by Advocate Arpit Bhargava, directed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to finalize a comprehensive action plan, including a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The action plan must be developed in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including school representatives, law enforcement agencies, municipal authorities, and other state departments.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:33 IST, December 9th 2024