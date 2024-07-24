sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:32 IST, July 24th 2024

You're A Woman, You Know Nothing...' Nitish Kumar's Sexist Remarks On Woman MLA in Assembly | VIDEO

Nitish Kumar drew ire from the Oppn after he made sexist remarks toward a woman MLA in the Bihar Assembly.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
You're A Woman, You Don't Know...' Nitish Kumar's Sexist Remarks On Woman MP in Assembly | VIDEO | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:32 IST, July 24th 2024