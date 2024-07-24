Published 21:32 IST, July 24th 2024
You're A Woman, You Know Nothing...' Nitish Kumar's Sexist Remarks On Woman MLA in Assembly | VIDEO
Nitish Kumar drew ire from the Oppn after he made sexist remarks toward a woman MLA in the Bihar Assembly.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
You're A Woman, You Don't Know...' Nitish Kumar's Sexist Remarks On Woman MP in Assembly | VIDEO | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:32 IST, July 24th 2024