'You Took Care of My Wife...See You Soon': Manish Sisodia's Letter To People of His Constituency | Image: PTI/File

Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia penned an emotional letter from Tihar jail to the people of his constituency- Pratapganj and compared his imprisonment with atrocities committed by Britishers on freedom fighters. He added that he will meet the people soon.

Sisodi, currently under the judicial custody in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy, will be produced in the court for bail hearing on April 6.

Advertisement

In the letter, he mentioned of missing the people of his constituency and thanked them for taking care of his ailing wife.

“See you soon outside. Long live the education revolution, love you all. In the last one year, I miss everyone. Everyone worked together very honestly. Just as everyone fought during the time of independence, similarly we are fighting for education and schools today. Despite the dictatorship of Britishers, the dream of independence came true. Similarly, one day every child will get proper and good education,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“The British were also very proud of their power. The British also used to put people in jail on false charges. The British kept Gandhi in jail for many years. The British also jailed Nelson Mandela. These people are my inspiration and you all are my strength. To be a developed country, it is necessary to have good education and schools. Now I feel relieved after reading the news of Punjab Education Revolution. My love for you all increased further after being in jail. You guys took a lot of care my wife . Seema gets emotional talking about all of you. You all take care of yourselves,” he added.

Sisodia's alleged role in the irregularities of the liquor policy is being probed by both ED and CBI. The CBI counsel had told the court that the investigation was at a critical stage and releasing Sisodia on bail might impede the ongoing probe or lead to his evasion of justice.