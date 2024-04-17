You, Your Ministers Created Chimera of Free Water: L-G's Open Letter to Kejriwal

Advertisement

New Delhi: In an open letter to jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor (LG) V. K. Saxena addressed the national capital's pressing water crisis while taking direct aim at the AAP government’s handling of the situation. Expressing his dismay over the government's approach to Delhi's water issues, Saxena criticized a recent communication from Minister for Water, Atishi, accusing her of exploiting a tragic incident for political gains. Saxena highlighted the failure of AAP government to address recurrent water shortages and points to a pattern of blame-shifting and scapegoating by AAP ministers.

"It has become habitual on the part of your ministers to blame officers for their own fault," he wrote.

Saxena provided startling statistics, revealing a stark decline in water availability and a sharp increase in "unaccounted for water" over the past decade. He underscored the government's neglect of critical infrastructure and mismanagement of funds, citing a lack of transparency in financial reporting and accountability.

The LG further alleges a widespread disparity in water distribution, with affluent areas enjoying round-the-clock supply while marginalized communities face severe shortages.

He accused the government of prioritizing political rhetoric over meaningful action.

AAP Govt deceiving people: L-G

LG V. K. Saxena also accused the AAP government of deceiving the people by "creating a chimera of free water". "Instead of fixing the iniquitious water supply, you and your ministers created a chimera of free water. Deception of people has been mastered into an art form by you and your minister," he said.

A woman was killed following a quarrel with her neighbour over taking water from a common tap in Farsh Bazar area in north-east Delhi.

In light of this shocking incident AAP leader wrote to LG stating, “Hon'ble LG is requested to immediately suspend the CEO of Delhi Jal Board within 24 hours as this criminal negligence has taken place under his watch.”

Hitting back, Saxena said Atishi has indicted her own government by "underlining the inadequate supply of water as the cause of the incident". "Atishi has ironically indicted her own government of more than nine years. Her note indeed is a prima facie admission of guilt, inaction and inefficiency over," he added.

Atishi Reacts to LG's Letter

Reacting strongly to the open letter, Delhi Minister Atishi said that LG is responsible for stopping the work of the Water Board. "You (LG) have given incentives to officers who stopped working. Despite repeated warnings, no action has been taken against the officers", she claimed.