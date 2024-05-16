Advertisement

Viral News: The song "San Sanana" from the Bollywood film Asoka is experiencing an unexpected rebirth on social media.

This catchy song, originally performed by Alka Yagnik, has become the current fascination among content creators worldwide. While some fads fade quickly, others take on a life of their own.

Advertisement

A recent example is an endearing viral video on social media of a small girl's take on the "Asoka" song, which has received over 50 million views on Instagram and counting.

The Internet adored the charming rendition. Netizens praising the little child in the comment section. One user posted, "I watch this over and over again she’s so courageous."

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video Here:

Another person commented: “This was the cutest video on my feed.” "U won the trend Lil one... she's so cute yrrrrr," added the third user.

"She won the trend," the fourth user added. "She's so adorable," the fifth user said.

A 2001 Bollywood film called "Asoka" tells the story of Emperor Ashoka's early years. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, combines elements of fiction and historical drama. It was well received by critics and won awards at international film festivals, especially for its visuals effects and song composition.

