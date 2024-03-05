×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Young Pakistani YouTuber's Heartwarming Reaction to His Silver Play Button is Unmissable | WATCH

A heartwarming video featuring Pakistan's youngest vlogger, Mohammad Shiraz, opening his YouTube silver play button has become a hit on social media.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Pakistan's youngest vlogger, Mohammad Shiraz, unboxing his YouTube silver play button, is now viral.
Pakistan's youngest vlogger, Mohammad Shiraz, unboxing his YouTube silver play button, is now viral. | Image:Youtube_Shirazi village vlogs
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Viral news: YouTube presents the silver play button to Mohammad Shiraz, the youngest vlogger in Pakistan. The video of him unboxing the YouTube silver play button went viral. Mohammad Shiraz shares the video on his YouTube channel, 'Shirazi village vlogs'. Mohammad Shiraz is the youngest YouTuber and vlogger in Pakistan with over 5 million YouTube subscribers and 1 million Instagram followers.  

The heartwarming video begins with Mohammad's smile as he warmly greets the audience and says, "Mujhe bohot khushi ho rahi hai".   

Advertisement

Feeling thankful, he smiles, kisses the silver button and pronounces his name proudly.  When the cameraman asks for it, he kindly says," Please don't be sad, but this was given to me as a gift." 

 Watch the video here: 

Advertisement

Mohammad titled the video the “1st Award Of My Life.”  

Advertisement

The video went viral on social media platforms. It garnered almost 8 lakh views. Social media users showed love for the young content creator, calling him a "pure soul" in the comments.   

A user commented "Aww! It is so adorable. The way he said Bismillah when opening,". "Never seen such a beautiful silver play button unboxing... Pure souls ... May Allah bless your parents and you both," another commented.   

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

6 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

6 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

6 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

8 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

8 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: MI in huge trouble

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Pakistani YouTuber's Heartwarming Reaction to His Silver Play Button

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. Pritzker Prize Goes to Japanese Architect Who Values Community in Spaces

    India News30 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING: Meta-Owned Facebook Down For Thousands of Users

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. WWE's quiet yet brazen tribute to the 'Icon Sting'

    Sports 31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo