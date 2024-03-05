Advertisement

Viral news: YouTube presents the silver play button to Mohammad Shiraz, the youngest vlogger in Pakistan. The video of him unboxing the YouTube silver play button went viral. Mohammad Shiraz shares the video on his YouTube channel, 'Shirazi village vlogs'. Mohammad Shiraz is the youngest YouTuber and vlogger in Pakistan with over 5 million YouTube subscribers and 1 million Instagram followers.

The heartwarming video begins with Mohammad's smile as he warmly greets the audience and says, "Mujhe bohot khushi ho rahi hai".

Feeling thankful, he smiles, kisses the silver button and pronounces his name proudly. When the cameraman asks for it, he kindly says," Please don't be sad, but this was given to me as a gift."

Watch the video here:

Mohammad titled the video the “1st Award Of My Life.”

The video went viral on social media platforms. It garnered almost 8 lakh views. Social media users showed love for the young content creator, calling him a "pure soul" in the comments.

A user commented "Aww! It is so adorable. The way he said Bismillah when opening,". "Never seen such a beautiful silver play button unboxing... Pure souls ... May Allah bless your parents and you both," another commented.

