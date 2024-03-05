Updated March 5th, 2024 at 21:36 IST
Young Pakistani YouTuber's Heartwarming Reaction to His Silver Play Button is Unmissable | WATCH
A heartwarming video featuring Pakistan's youngest vlogger, Mohammad Shiraz, opening his YouTube silver play button has become a hit on social media.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Viral news: YouTube presents the silver play button to Mohammad Shiraz, the youngest vlogger in Pakistan. The video of him unboxing the YouTube silver play button went viral. Mohammad Shiraz shares the video on his YouTube channel, 'Shirazi village vlogs'. Mohammad Shiraz is the youngest YouTuber and vlogger in Pakistan with over 5 million YouTube subscribers and 1 million Instagram followers.
The heartwarming video begins with Mohammad's smile as he warmly greets the audience and says, "Mujhe bohot khushi ho rahi hai".
Advertisement
Feeling thankful, he smiles, kisses the silver button and pronounces his name proudly. When the cameraman asks for it, he kindly says," Please don't be sad, but this was given to me as a gift."
Watch the video here:
Advertisement
Mohammad titled the video the “1st Award Of My Life.”
Advertisement
The video went viral on social media platforms. It garnered almost 8 lakh views. Social media users showed love for the young content creator, calling him a "pure soul" in the comments.
A user commented "Aww! It is so adorable. The way he said Bismillah when opening,". "Never seen such a beautiful silver play button unboxing... Pure souls ... May Allah bless your parents and you both," another commented.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 5th, 2024 at 21:36 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: MI in huge troubleSports 13 minutes ago
WWE's quiet yet brazen tribute to the 'Icon Sting'Sports 31 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.