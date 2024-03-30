×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2023 at 12:55 IST

Young, urban voters' not turning up on polling day a major challenge, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar on Friday, flagged concern over the apathy among young and urban voters during elections and called it a major challenge.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
young
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday, March 10 flagged concern over the apathy among young and urban voters during elections and called it a major challenge.

He wondered why polling day is not celebrated like a festival of democracy and rather taken as a holiday.

"One major challenge before the Commission is the general apathy, mainly young and urban apathy amongst our voters," Kumar said during 'Vote Fest-2023' organised by the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The CEC sought to know how to motivate the 'non-voters' and draw them to the polling stations.

"It has become extremely crucial to understand the reasons, perceptions, beliefs, motivations, barriers, challenges, experiences, contexts, and the contours that shape their decision to not cast their vote. Can we motivate these non-voters to realise their power, believe in that power and energise them to take the call that their one vote can make a huge difference?" Kumar wondered.

"Why can't we celebrate the polling day with the same zeal, enthusiasm and colours as we celebrate our festivals? Today, youth is at the perpetual state of presumption that their vote does not influence government decision-making," he pointed out.

As part of its exercise to encourage voters to exercise their franchise, the Commission launched a Hackathon 'ELECTHON 2023' to encourage innovation and creative solutions to issues of electoral process.

Twin exhibitions on history of elections in Karnataka and voter awareness was organised at the J N Tata Auditorium of the Indian Institute of Science.

Around 1,000 people attended the programme where the oldest voters were felicitated and a few young voters were symbolically presented with new voter ID cards. Persons with disability, tribal youth and transgender icons were also honoured.

Further, the CEC also participated in an interaction session in which various dignitaries including the vice chancellors of universities, director of IIIT/IIM(B), chairperson/CEO of IT companies, districts and state icons, entrepreneurs, students and young voters were present.

Kumar also flagged off eight mobile vans with LED hoardings carrying voter awareness messages by celebrities like ace retired cricketer Rahul Dravid persuading people to vote.

The eight vehicles will cover all the 28 assembly constituency segments of Bengaluru as a part of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

A team of Election Commission officials led by CEC Rajiv Kumar arrived in the city on a three-day visit on Thursday to assess the readiness for assembly elections in the state.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2023 at 12:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla X Kong BO

a few seconds ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in ED Custody

Shahjahan Sheikh

a minute ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

a minute ago
arrested

bride flees groom

a minute ago
Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, and Mikhail Arteta

Young Messi up for grabs

7 minutes ago
Pirates

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Trisha Krishnan

Trisha's Thug Life Fee

12 minutes ago
Huawei to start mass delivery of Chery’s Luxeed S7 electric sedan 

Huawei to mass deliver S7

14 minutes ago
7 Korean Exercises Worth Trying Out

Korean Exercises

14 minutes ago
Chennaiyin FC's Connor Shields (C) celebrates scoring a goal

Coyle on MBSG clash

16 minutes ago
Nayak

Nayak 2 In The Works?

20 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting

Vizag is DC's second home

22 minutes ago
Hemant Soren

ED files prosecution

22 minutes ago
Bali, Indonesia

Girls' Trip To Bali

22 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli

Sunil Gavaskar blasts RCB

25 minutes ago
Almond cake

Patiala

28 minutes ago
Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News6 hours ago

  5. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo