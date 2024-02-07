Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his gratitude to the French President Emmanuel Macron for visiting India and being the part of 75th Republic Day celebrations.

Notably, PM Modi tweeted in French on the microblogging website X to thank the French President. PM Modi said, “Thank you to the President Emmanuel Macron for joining our Republic Day celebrations. Your presence will add great impetus to Indo-French relations.” (roughly translated from French)

Advertisement

Merci au Président @EmmanuelMacron d'avoir participé à nos célébrations du Jour de la République. Votre présence ajoutera un grand élan aux relations indo-françaises. https://t.co/NxwgrGO5ev pic.twitter.com/G0w01b48X2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2024

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the French participation in the Republic Day celebrations. He tweeted, “The military band, marching contingent, jets and Multirole Aircraft Tanker contributed to the parade being a memorable one.”

Advertisement

Grateful for the French participation in our Republic Day celebrations. The military band, marching contingent, jets and Multirole Aircraft Tanker contributed to the parade being a memorable one. https://t.co/T35F635wuF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2024

“Proud to be With You”, Macron Tells Modi as he Extends 'Warmest Wishes' to India on 75th Republic Day/

Advertisement

India and France Firm Up a Defence Industrial Partnership Roadmap: Key Takeaways

During Macron's visit, India and France have firmed up a defence industrial partnership roadmap that would provide for co-development and co-production of key military hardware and platforms and facilitate technology collaboration in a range of areas including space, land warfare, cyberspace and artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, announcing key outcomes of the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur last night, also said the Tatas and Airbus Helicopters have entered into a partnership for production of H125 choppers with significant indigenous components.

At a media briefing Friday, Kwatra said the India-France defence industrial roadmap would also facilitate cooperation in areas of robotics, autonomous vehicles and cyber defence.

Advertisement

He said an MoU was sealed between New Space India Ltd and France's Arianespace for cooperation in satellite launches.

Modi and Macron also deliberated on the conflict in Gaza and its various dimensions including that of terrorism and humanitarian aspects, Kwatra said.

Advertisement

The two leaders also exchanged perspectives on the evolving security situation in the Red Sea including the potential disruptions and actual developments, he said.

Macron joined Modi, President Droupadi Murmu to watch Republic Day parade in New Delhi

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday watched India's 75th Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation's biggest ceremonial event in the last seven decades.

As the chief guest at the ceremony, Macron witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats and a host of other dignitaries.

Advertisement

It was the sixth time that a French leader was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

"A great honor for France. Thank you, India," Macron posted on X in a caption to a video of the French band and the military contingents marching down the majestic ceremonial boulevard in the heart of the national capital.

Advertisement

In his response, Modi said: "Grateful for the French participation in our Republic Day celebrations. The military band, marching contingent, jets and Multirole Aircraft Tanker contributed to the parade being a memorable one." "Thank you President @EmmanuelMacron for being a part of our Republic Day celebrations. Your presence will add great momentum to India-France ties," Modi said in another post.

Macron also greeted Modi and people of India on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Advertisement

"My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!," he said.

In another post on X, Macron said it is both an honour and a mark of friendship to be invited to India on the occasion.

Advertisement

"I come to celebrate and consolidate our exceptional partnership. First step: bringing our youth together. We have so much to do together!," he said in French.

Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force was also featured in the celebrations.

Advertisement

Macron Attend Banquet Dinner Hosted by Indian Counterpart Droupadi Murmu

French President Emmanuel Macron was treated to a mouth-watering palate of traditional Indian delicacies at a banquet dinner hosted by his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday evening.

Advertisement

The banquet was hosted in honour of the French President, who was this year's chief guest at the Republic Day parade in the national capital on Friday.

A delectable variety of traditional Indian dishes--from Kesar Badam Shorba to Sarson Ka Saag, Makke Ki Roti Jeera Aloo and Pudina Raita, among others--were served to the French President.

Advertisement

Macron Announces France's goal to welcome 30,000 students from India by 2030

Notably, in a major push to Indian students and alumni, France, had announced new initiatives to bolster academic excellence, cultural understanding, and long-lasting friendship between the two nations.

Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was on a two-day State visit to India, interacted with Indian students gathered to welcome him at the Amber Fort in Jaipur on Thursday.

On his visit to the Amber Fort, Marcron was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. At the fort, Macron also posed for a photograph with Jaishankar and Diya Kumari.

Advertisement

President Emmanuel Macron announced France's goal to welcome 30,000 students from India by 2030. This goal reflects France's view that enlarging its Indian student population will promote academic achievement, cross-cultural understanding, and enduring friendship between our two countries, an official release of French embassy stated in August.

The establishment of "International Classes" in France will enable Indian students to flourish in their studies and easily transition to the French educational system. These specialised programmes will offer thorough training in the French language and other academic areas. This choice demonstrates France's dedication to facilitating the lives of Indian students as much as feasible.

Advertisement

A five-year Schengen circulation visa for Indian alumni was also announced during PM Modi's visit to France in July.