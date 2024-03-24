Advertisement

Bijnour: The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a person and detained 3 others, who were caught on camera allegedly harassing a Muslim man accompanied by two women on a bike by forcibly pouring water and smearing colours on them in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnour. The incident is said to have taken place a few days ago, when a group of youths were playing colours on the streets of Bijnour. It is being alleged that the Muslim family was forcibly stopped and harassed on the pretext of playing Holi, while they were passing through the area on a motorcycle.

A viral video claimed to be of the incident has also surfaced, following which the UP police immediately swung into action and apprehended youths involved in the incident. The police stated that no one will be allowed to harass people while playing colours and if anyone found forced to involve in playing colours will be dealt sternly.

Police are looking out for other accused

The accused has been identified as Anirudh, a resident of Dhampur area. The police are now looking out for the other accused involved in the incident.

In the 1.22 minute viral video, the family on the bike can be seen resisting the men as they apply colours and pour water on them. The youths were also seen chanting religious slogans as they poured water on them.

The video clip shows the motorbike being made to stop and revellers drenching the man and the two women even as the trio, visibly uncomfortable, protests against their actions. One of the men then proceeds to smear a dark colour all across the man’s face as the onlookers cheer them on saying ‘Happy Holi’.

Taking cognizance of the video, the Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district ordered a probe and action against the mischievous youths. Following the directions from the senior police official, a case was reportedly lodged by the local police and the accused were detained. As per police, a case was registered under Sections 147, 341, 323, 504, 509, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sending a strong message, the police official stated, while making an appeal that Holi is a pious festival and no one should be forced to take part in Holi celebrations and anyone found forcing a person to take part in the festival of colours will be dealt sternly.

According to the police, the incident happened on March 20, in the Dhampur area of Bijnour. The man on the bike was reportedly going to visit a doctor along with his wife and mother to get medicine when the Holi revellers surrounded them.

