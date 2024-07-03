sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:37 IST, July 3rd 2024

Youth Congress Members Protest With Donkey, Chant 'Ab Ki Baar Leakage Sarkar' Over NEET Row | WATCH

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), on Wednesday, protested over the alleged irregularities in the NEET paper leak issue.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Youth Congress Members Protest With Donkey, Chant 'Ab Ki Baar Leakage Sarkar' Over NEET Row | WATCH
Youth Congress Members Protest With Donkey, Chant 'Ab Ki Baar Leakage Sarkar' Over NEET Row | WATCH | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:37 IST, July 3rd 2024