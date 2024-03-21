Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:47 IST
Youth Critical After Being Shot in Arm During Firing at Patna
A 22-year-old youngster Govind Kumar was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) during a firing incident.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Youth Critical After Being Shot in Arm During Firing at Patna | Image:Shutterstock
Advertisement
Patna: A 22-year-old youngster Govind Kumar was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) during a firing incident. Kumar is said to be in critical condition after he was shot in his arm. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan Police Station on Thursday afternoon.
The DSP along with other officials reached the spot and initiated a probe. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published March 21st, 2024 at 17:33 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.