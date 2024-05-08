Advertisement

Mumbai: A 19-year-old youth in Maharashtra’s Mumbai allegedly died in suspicious circumstances after eating ‘chicken shawarma’ at a vendor’s stall in the Trombay area. The youth died on Monday after remaining admitted to a Mumbai hospital for treatment for a couple of days. Meanwhile, after the incident, the police registered a case based on the statement given by the family of the deceased and arrested two vendors.

According to the police, the two vendors were arrested following the death of the 19-year-old youth, who allegedly died after eating 'chicken shawarma' bought from the accused’s stall in Mumbai’s Trombay area on May 3.

Advertisement

Police are further probing the matter

The deceased was identified as Prathamesh Bhokse.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that after eating ‘chicken shawarma’ on May 4, Bhokse started suffering from stomach ache and vomiting. He was admitted to a nearby municipal hospital for treatment by his family.

However, when his condition started deteriorating, he was shifted to another hospital for better treatment May 5. He was treated at the hospital and was discharged by the doctors. However, he continued to feel unwell, following which his family again admitted him to the hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The youth on Monday died at the hospital during the treatment. Information regarding the incident was passed to the Trombay police station by the hospital authorities. Later, based on the complaint filed by the family members, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections and initiated a probe.

Subsequently, the police arrested the two food vendors identified as Anand Kamble and Ahmed Sheikh.

Advertisement

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

