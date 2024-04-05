×

Updated March 15th, 2023 at 22:42 IST

Youth for Swaraj condemns action by Delhi Police after cancellation of CASR programme

After the Delhi Police denied permission for a public meeting on 'Kashmir', Youth For Swaraj condemned the 'undemocratic' action by the cops.

Reported by: Abheet Sajwan
Youth for Swaraj
Image: Youth for Swaraj condemns action by Delhi police (Republic) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After the Delhi Police denied permission for a public meeting on 'Kashmir' at the Gandhi Peace Foundation on Wednesday, March 15, Youth For Swaraj condemned the undemocratic action by the cops.

The Youth for Swaraj in its statement said that it condemned the move by the police to cancel the Campaign Against State Repression (CASR) programme that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday. 

The Delhi police did not permit the Campaign Against State Repression (CASR) programme citing the possibility of law and order disturbance.

Statement by Youth For Swaraj

"CASR was scheduled to organise a public meeting on the issue of 'Media Blackout and State Repression in Kashmir' at 2 pm on March 15. Panelists of the programme included a renowned Documentary Film-maker, Retired High Court Judge, Journalists, Academicians, and Civil Rights Activists. The programme was being organised by a group of 30 organisations in collaboration to uphold democratic rights. However, at the last moment, the event was cancelled by the Delhi Police citing "law and order" concerns," Swaraj said in their statement.

Similar notice sent to HKS Surjeet Bhavan by Police

A similar notice was sent to the management of HKS Surjeet Bhavan by the same police station to cancel the 'Bharat Bachao: National Convention', giving the same argument. However, the organisers approached the High Court and got permission to hold the event. 

The Delhi Police on Wednesday directly sent the notice to the management and the organisers, only on the day of the event, just a few hours before it was about to begin. As per the statement, cops did not even offer any other solutions to the event organisers.

The statement concluded by saying, "Youth For Swaraj condemns this arbitrary and undemocratic action by the Delhi Police to cancel the event."

Speakers who were about to attend the programme

The event was scheduled at 2 pm at the venue and the speakers at the event included Delhi University professor Nandita Narain, Hussain Masood, retired judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami, filmmaker Sanjay Kak, Mir Shahid Saleem, Chairman of United Peace Alliance, and Anil Chamadia, a senior journalist. 

Published March 15th, 2023 at 22:42 IST

