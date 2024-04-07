×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

Youth Stabbed To Death In North Delhi, After He Refused Matchbox To Light Cigarettes

A youth was stabbed to death by two juveniles in north Delhi's Timarpur area after he refused to give them a matchbox to light cigarettes

Reported by: Digital Desk
Youth Stabbed To Death By Two Juveniles In North Delhi After He Refused Matchbox To Light Cigarettes
Youth Stabbed To Death By Two Juveniles In North Delhi After He Refused Matchbox To Light Cigarettes | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A youth was stabbed to death by two juveniles in north Delhi's Timarpur area after he refused to give them a matchbox for lighting their cigarettes, police said on Sunday.

The police said they have apprehended both the accused teenagers.

Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Saturday at the Timarpur police station regarding a stabbing incident, as reported by PTI.

"On reaching the spot, a police team found that there was a pool of blood inside of an autorickshaw and around it," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said, adding that the injured person was shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital by then.

Advertisement

On reaching the hospital, the team learnt that the youth was declared brought dead by the doctors, the DCP said.

The crime scene was inspected and the statement of an eyewitness was recorded, he added.

Advertisement

On checking the CCTV footage of the crime spot, the police zeroed in on the two juveniles and apprehended them on Sunday, Meena said.

"A knife used in the commission of the offence has been recovered," he said.

Advertisement

On questioning, the duo revealed that one of them had asked the victim to give him a matchbox to light cigarettes but he refused to do so, which led to a verbal spat. As the argument escalated, one of the juveniles attacked the victim with a knife and the duo fled the spot, the DCP said.

One of the apprehended juveniles was previously involved in another heinous crime, he said.

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath slams congress

3 minutes ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Mohammedan Sporting

5 minutes ago
India lose 2-4 against Australia in second hockey Test, trail series 0-2

India lose to Australia

7 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya after SRH vs MI match

No booing at Hardik

9 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians First Win in IPL 2024

MI beat DC

10 minutes ago
Navi Mumbai Credit Society Employee Booked For Embezzling Rs 4.2 Lakh, Duping Investor

Navi Mumbai Credit

12 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah's yorker

Bumrah's yorker

16 minutes ago
Kerala Student Death

Kerala Student Death

19 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

23 minutes ago
Ecuador's decision to breach the Mexican Embassy has attracted widespread outrage.

Ecuador Mexico Standoff

24 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Sobhita In Monkey Man

26 minutes ago
gadchiroli

Gadchiroli Police

31 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Sachin Tendulkar

Hardik and Rohit reunite

33 minutes ago
Ian Bishop and Virat Kohli

Bishop slammed by fans

34 minutes ago
Qatar

Qatar guides Gulf markets

37 minutes ago
cash and gold seized in Karnataka

Cash, Gold Seized

37 minutes ago
150 Shops Gutted in Scrap Godown Fire Near Pune

Coimbatore Fire

40 minutes ago
Revathi Kamath, Nikhil Kamath, Nithin Kamath

Raising Two Billionaires

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World5 hours ago

  2. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 2 Held

    India News9 hours ago

  5. IMD Issues Orange Alert in These States for Today | Check List

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo