New Delhi: A 22-year-old youth, working at Delhi’s famous eatery located in Connaught Place, was allegedly murdered in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area over alleged monetary dispute and illicit relation and the dead body was dumped somewhere in Uttar Pradesh’s Dasna. The team of the Delhi police have recovered the body of the deceased and have sent the body for postmortem. A case of murder was registered by the police and a probe was initiated. According to the police, a man and a woman have been apprehended by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway.

A senior police official said that the deceased identified as Sachin (22) used to work at the famous ‘Jain Rice’ shop located in Connaught Place. His body was discovered in Noida, which has been sent for postmortem.

The youth was missing since March 31, as per the police official.

According to the police, the murder of Sachin took place in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area and the body was later thrown somewhere in Dasna.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that there was a dispute of Rs 2 Lakh, which is claimed to be the reason behind the brutal murder. However, it was also surfaced that the deceased Sachin was allegedly having an affair with the wife of one of the suspects, Habib.

The police are further investigating the matter.

