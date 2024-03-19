×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Shifted to High-Security Barrack From Quarantine Cell

Elvish Yadav was arrested on Sunday by Noida police in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug

Reported by: Digital Desk
Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: Snake Venom Found In Samples Sent to FSL, Probe Underway
Elvish Yadav arrested in Rave Party Case | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Noida: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been shifted from a quarantine cell to a high-security barrack, the Police said on Tuesday, March 19. 

The Noida Police said that they are currently investigating the video evidences in the snake venom case. “We are observing the entire video footage and investigating the role of each person. All the persons whose names come forward will be interrogated. There are many videos available on YouTube and we are investigating this as well,” said DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra. 

Advertisement

Elvish Yadav was arrested on Sunday by Noida police in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party four months ago. He was later produced in a special court in Surajpur which him to a 14-day judicial custody. 

 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Cabinet Expansion

4 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

6 minutes ago
Sec 144 in Bengaluru As Protest Grows Against Assault on Shopkeeper For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Sec 144 in Bengaluru

7 minutes ago
Savory Foods That Pair Well With Coffee

Foods With Coffee

7 minutes ago
India off-spinner R Ashwin

Ashwin's behaviour

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis

IPL 2024 telecast rights

8 minutes ago
LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

Bengaluru

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB Unbox 2024 Livestream

11 minutes ago
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis

Go First insolvency

11 minutes ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral Bond Details

11 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

13 minutes ago
NASA Shares Image Of Dwarf Galaxy Located 52 Million Light Years Away

NASA Shares Image

15 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

17 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

17 minutes ago
Raja Majhi, GATE ECE Topper 2024

GATE Topper's Tale

19 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Grok AI

Grok turns open-source

19 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  4. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  5. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo