Youtuber Elvish Yadav Shifted to High-Security Barrack From Quarantine Cell

Noida: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been shifted from a quarantine cell to a high-security barrack, the Police said on Tuesday, March 19.

The Noida Police said that they are currently investigating the video evidences in the snake venom case. “We are observing the entire video footage and investigating the role of each person. All the persons whose names come forward will be interrogated. There are many videos available on YouTube and we are investigating this as well,” said DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra.

Elvish Yadav was arrested on Sunday by Noida police in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party four months ago. He was later produced in a special court in Surajpur which him to a 14-day judicial custody.

(This is a breaking copy)

