×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 20:26 IST

BREAKING: YouTuber Elvish Yadav To Be Produced Before Gurugram Court In Assault Case On Mar 27

YouTuber Elvish Yadav will be produced in a court here next week in connection with an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
YouTuber Elvish Yadav To Be Produced Before Gurugram Court In Assault Case On Mar 27
YouTuber Elvish Yadav To Be Produced Before Gurugram Court In Assault Case On Mar 27 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram: YouTuber Elvish Yadav will be produced in a court here next week in connection with an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern, police said on Thursday.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Gurugram Harsh Kumar, fixed his appearance on March 27 on the application of his production warrant filed by police, they added.

Advertisement

Sector 53 SHO Rajender Kumar said that the police had filed an application in the court on Wednesday seeking Yadav’s production warrant in the case.

On March 8, Yadav was caught in a video beating Thakur. He was seen throwing Thakur on the ground and then slapping him.

Advertisement

After the incident, Thakur approached police and filed a complaint against Yadav and others at Sector 53 Police Station.

"The court sent the order to the jail authority in Noida. Yadav will be produced by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Gurugram court on March 27 and then Gurugram police will take him on a police remand for questioning,” SHO Kumar said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Yadav was issued two notices by the Gurugram police to join the investigation, but he did not turn up. Meanwhile, he shared a video online in which he claimed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar.

He later shared another video from his social media handle and apologised.

Advertisement

He also shared a photo with Thakur through his social media handle and wrote "brotherhood on top" in the caption.

Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 20:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ptotest

AAP leaders reactions

a few seconds ago
Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

a minute ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Atishi on Kejriwal Arrest

2 minutes ago
The Kolkata Metro will be operating a special midnight service on March 23.

Kolkata Midnigh Metro

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni inspecting the pitch

Dhoni inspecting pitch

12 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Beefed Up Around CM Kejriwal's Residence As ED Team Carries Search

Kejriwal arrest

14 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

18 minutes ago
Holi: Noida Banquets, Farm Houses Asked to Obtain Bar License To Serve Liquor or Face Action

Bar License on Holi

18 minutes ago
HC allows ASI survey of Bhojshala

India News LIVE

19 minutes ago
Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3 Release Date

20 minutes ago
Delhi excise policy explained

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

21 minutes ago
US housing starts to surge, indicating a strong market recovery

US housing surges

27 minutes ago
Micron Technology stock

Micron Technology surges

29 minutes ago
YouTuber Elvish Yadav To Be Produced Before Gurugram Court In Assault Case On Mar 27

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Cou

30 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

How MS announced decision

35 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Alanna's Baby Shower

36 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

42 minutes ago
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

Rohit on MSD leaving

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education8 hours ago

  2. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News9 hours ago

  5. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo