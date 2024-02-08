Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

YS Sharmila Appointed As Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Chief

Former President G Rudra Raju on Monday tendered his resignation to the party high command in Delhi.

Digital Desk
The Congress has teased a major announcement
Y S Sharmila has been appointed as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President | Image:PTI
  1 min read
  • 1 min read
Amaravati: Y S Sharmila has been appointed as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President on Tuesday. 

Former President G Rudra Raju on Monday tendered his resignation to the party high command in Delhi. 

There was speculation that Y S Sharmila is highly likely to assume that role and take on her brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Yes, today he (Rudra Raju) resigned," Andhra Pradesh Congress leader Janga Goutham had confirmed to PTI yesterday. 

Sharmila has already expressed her willingness, saying she is ready to work anywhere that the Congress party fields her, whether it is Andaman & Nicobar Islands or anywhere else.

Recently, Sharmila merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress at Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, and emerged as a newly-minted frontline Congress leader of Andhra Pradesh.

The state is soon set to hold elections to the legislative assembly, along with the Lok Sabha polls. (With inputs from PTI) 

 

