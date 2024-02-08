Y S Sharmila has been appointed as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President | Image: PTI

Amaravati: Y S Sharmila has been appointed as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President on Tuesday.

Former President G Rudra Raju on Monday tendered his resignation to the party high command in Delhi.

There was speculation that Y S Sharmila is highly likely to assume that role and take on her brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Yes, today he (Rudra Raju) resigned," Andhra Pradesh Congress leader Janga Goutham had confirmed to PTI yesterday.

Sharmila has already expressed her willingness, saying she is ready to work anywhere that the Congress party fields her, whether it is Andaman & Nicobar Islands or anywhere else.

Recently, Sharmila merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress at Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, and emerged as a newly-minted frontline Congress leader of Andhra Pradesh.

The state is soon set to hold elections to the legislative assembly, along with the Lok Sabha polls. (With inputs from PTI)