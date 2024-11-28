BREAKING: Yunus' Bangladesh Buckles Under Pressure, Allows Vaishnav Cook For Chinmoy Krishna Das

Chittagong: The Bangladesh government under Muhammad Yunus has finally allowed food for Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu Das after massive and continuous protest by members of the ISKCON and Hindu community.

A permit has been secured for providing food prepared by a ‘vaishnav’ chef cook for Chinmoy Krishna Das. In addition to this, new utensils have been purchased for the ISKCON priest.

Chinmoy Prabhu received prasadam (food) at 3 pm earlier today and had his meal. Das has been kept in a special cell under tight security.

ISKCON India leader calls out radical elements in Bangladesh

ISKCON India Director of Communications, Yudhishthir Govinda Das, on Thursday expressed concerns over the arrest of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, attributing it to long-standing actions by radical elements in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda Das emphasised that Chinmoy Krishna Das has been advocating for the safety of Hindus and temples in Bangladesh.

"Chinmoy Krishna has been peacefully calling for the same demands as other Hindu organisations in Bangladesh--ensuring the safety of Hindus, protecting temples, and taking action against perpetrators of violence. The actions of radical elements in Bangladesh have been ongoing for a long time. Many of our temples were attacked in Noakhali, and two of our members were tragically killed. Recently, one of our centres in Meherpur was also attacked. We have been trying to communicate the seriousness of the situation to both the local and national governments in Bangladesh," he stated.

Recently, a group of retired judges, bureaucrats, and a sitting MP sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , urging him to intervene in addressing the rising violence and discrimination against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The letter, dated November 27, called on the Modi-led Central government to escalate the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari to international platforms such as the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, and other relevant forums.

The arrest has further strained relations between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON, sparking protests and unrest. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on sedition charges, prompting a lawyer to file a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh. The petition, labelling ISKCON a "radical organisation" allegedly provoking communal unrest, has led to a fresh political controversy in the country.