Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 569 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,84,631, while no death occurred due to the infectious disease.

The state did not witness any COVID-19 fatality on Monday as well and the death toll stood at 4,107.

A Health department bulletin said 2,098 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,72,145.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 133, followed by Ranga Reddy (49) and Medchal Malkajgiri (37) districts.

The number of active cases was 8,379, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.41 per cent. PTI SJR SS SS