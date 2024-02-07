Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Zero Electricity Bills in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announced New Solar Policy 2024

Kejriwal emphasized the shift from traditional billing structures, stating that consumers will now be compensated for the solar power they generate.

Isha Bhandari
Kejriwal emphasized the shift from traditional billing structures, stating that consumers will now be compensated for the solar power they generate.
Kejriwal emphasized the shift from traditional billing structures, stating that consumers will now be compensated for the solar power they generate. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday revealed the capital's ambitious new solar policy, Solar Policy 2024. Arvind Kejriwal declared that residents who install solar panels on their rooftops will enjoy zero electricity bills, irrespective of their consumption levels. Under the new policy, individuals investing in rooftop solar panels can even earn an additional income ranging from ₹700-900 monthly. Kejriwal emphasized the shift from traditional billing structures, stating that consumers will now be compensated for the solar power they generate.

Transformative change in Delhi’s energy landscape? 

Previously known for providing free electricity up to 200 units, with subsequent reductions for higher consumption, Arvind Kejriwal's announcement marks a transformative change in Delhi's energy landscape. 

Commercial and industrial consumers will also benefit, with their electricity bills expected to be halved.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister outlined mandatory solar panel installations for government buildings with a minimum area of 500 square meters within the next three years.

Power Minister Atishi confirmed that the Cabinet has approved the New Delhi Solar Policy, anticipating its official notification within the next 10 days. The policy builds upon the success of its predecessor, the Solar Policy 2016, which facilitated the deployment of over 250 MW of rooftop solar plants and 1,250 MW of utility-scale solar plants, meeting 7.2% of Delhi's annual electricity demand.

Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the significance of the 2016 policy in driving the city towards sustainable energy solutions. This comes as a timely announcement just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, positioning Delhi as a leader in renewable energy initiatives.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

