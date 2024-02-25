Advertisement

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, asserted that its government had previously taken action against those who play with the future of the youth and that it would do so again now. While addressing a function in Lucknow where appointment letters were handed out to 1,782 selected candidates, Adityanath said "It has been our resolve ('sankalp') from the very first day that if the recruitment process is not moving ahead with honesty, then it is playing with the youth and forcing them to migrate for their talent."

If injustice is done to the youth, then it is a national sin. From the very first day, we have decided that whosoever plays with the lives and future of the youth, we will adopt a policy of zero tolerance and deal with those elements with the same strictness and harshest manner," he added.

His remarks come a day after the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.

The state government has also announced a Special Task Force probe into the allegations of the question paper leak.

"We all use technology, similarly such elements also use technology for wrong doing. Many times I think that if those people had also thought of making efforts and not doing wrong while having a positive thought process. If they had done good work using technology, they would have progressed and been happy," Adityanath said.

He asserted that the state government would take such action against the perpetrators of this leak that it will serve as an example to others.

Rising employment opportunities for UP youth

Adityanath on this occasion congratulated the youth selected in different departments for joining the services of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is also the mission of the double engine government.

Adityanath said the government is working with full commitment to ensure that every youth can get his rights in a fair and transparent manner.

The result of this is that in the last seven years, more than six lakh youth have been provided jobs in the government departments of the state, he added.

The chief minister said the process of appointment continues through all the commissions and boards.

On one hand, the recruitment process is being carried out in government departments with complete accuracy and transparency, while on the other hand, we are seeing meaningful results of the efforts that have been started for new possibilities of jobs and employment, he added.

Adityanath also highlighted investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore the state received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 and the recent ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow for projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

He said that due to these investments, 34 lakh youth of the state will get direct jobs and employment opportunities.

The chief minister said that these 34 lakh youth earlier used to go to Maharashtra, Delhi, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu in search of jobs and employment, but today they do not need to go anywhere as they are getting jobs in their own district and their own state.

With inputs from PTI.