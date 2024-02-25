Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Zero Tolerance Policy Towards Those Who Play with Future of Youth: Yogi Adityanath

Remarking on the UP constable exam being cancelled amidst paper leak allegations, Adityanath said that his govt would take strict action against the guilty.

Digital Desk
UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, asserted that its government had previously taken action against those who play with the future of the youth and that it would do so again now. While addressing a function in Lucknow where appointment letters were handed out to 1,782 selected candidates, Adityanath said "It has been our resolve ('sankalp') from the very first day that if the recruitment process is not moving ahead with honesty, then it is playing with the youth and forcing them to migrate for their talent."

If injustice is done to the youth, then it is a national sin. From the very first day, we have decided that whosoever plays with the lives and future of the youth, we will adopt a policy of zero tolerance and deal with those elements with the same strictness and harshest manner," he added.

Advertisement

His remarks come a day after the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.

The state government has also announced a Special Task Force probe into the allegations of the question paper leak.

Advertisement

"We all use technology, similarly such elements also use technology for wrong doing. Many times I think that if those people had also thought of making efforts and not doing wrong while having a positive thought process. If they had done good work using technology, they would have progressed and been happy," Adityanath said.

He asserted that the state government would take such action against the perpetrators of this leak that it will serve as an example to others. 

Advertisement

Rising employment opportunities for UP youth

Adityanath on this occasion congratulated the youth selected in different departments for joining the services of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is also the mission of the double engine government.

Advertisement

Adityanath said the government is working with full commitment to ensure that every youth can get his rights in a fair and transparent manner.

The result of this is that in the last seven years, more than six lakh youth have been provided jobs in the government departments of the state, he added.

Advertisement

The chief minister said the process of appointment continues through all the commissions and boards.

On one hand, the recruitment process is being carried out in government departments with complete accuracy and transparency, while on the other hand, we are seeing meaningful results of the efforts that have been started for new possibilities of jobs and employment, he added.

Advertisement

Adityanath also highlighted investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore the state received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 and the recent ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow for projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

He said that due to these investments, 34 lakh youth of the state will get direct jobs and employment opportunities.

Advertisement

The chief minister said that these 34 lakh youth earlier used to go to Maharashtra, Delhi, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu in search of jobs and employment, but today they do not need to go anywhere as they are getting jobs in their own district and their own state.

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

3 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

3 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

21 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

21 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

21 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

21 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

21 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

21 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poverty in India in low single digit, close to or below 5%: NITI Aayog

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  2. Most UCL goals under Ancelotti at Real Madrid

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  3. Sunil Gavaskar advocates for R Ashwin to lead India in Dharamshala

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. NCB Joins Delhi Police to Bust Multinational Drug Cartel

    India News36 minutes ago

  5. INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead, Several Injured

    Politics News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo