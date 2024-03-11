×

Updated July 15th, 2021 at 13:51 IST

Zika virus in Kerala: Five new cases brings tally to 28; affected areas on high alert

The Health Department announced that a cluster of Zika virus had been found within a three-kilometre radius of Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram

Reported by: Srishti Goel
Edited by: Srishti Goel
Zika virus
Picture Credit: ANI/PTI/RepresentativeImage | Image:self
  • 2 min read
Five more people-including four women, have tested positive for the Zika virus in Kerala, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 28. Two of the new cases were Anayara residents, where a cluster of the virus had been found within a three-kilometre radius, according to Health Minister Veena George.

 

Zika virus in Kerala

Other affected people were from the East Fort, Kunnukuzhy, and Pattom, Veena said. She added, that all of the samples were analyzed at the National Virology Institute in Alappuzha. According to the minister, four samples were sent from a private hospital in Alappuzha, of which, one was taken by the Health Department as a part of the surveillance. Meanwhile, 16 other samples were found to be negative.

"With this, the total number of infections in the state rose to 28," the minister added.

On Wednesday, the Health Department announced that a cluster of Zika virus had been found within a three-kilometre radius of Anayara and that steps were being taken to eradicate mosquitoes in the area to prevent the virus from spreading. They also added that in the aftermath of the Zika outbreak in Thiruvananthapuram where all 23 cases were reported, a control centre had been established at the district medical office. In all the other areas, a high alert has been issued. The first case of the virus was reported on July 9 in Kerala. 

Measures to control Zika virus infection

The Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other district administrations have increased preventive operations in an effort to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease. "They will do fogging for the next seven days and a control room has started functioning from the DMO office," George had told the reporters on Wednesday.

After cases of the Zika virus were reported in several parts of the state, the Health Minister called a conference to discuss the situation and the Kerala state government launched a state-wide viral control operation. Testing facilities were also set up at several locations, including medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode. In addition, hospitals were given orders to test patients with any suspicious symptoms.

The Zika virus is a mosquito-borne disease spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito-which is also responsible for dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever. 

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI/RepresentativeImage

Published July 15th, 2021 at 13:51 IST

