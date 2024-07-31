sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:14 IST, July 31st 2024

Zika Virus Testing Can Now Be Done at AIIMS Rajkot; Results to Be Available in 24 Hours

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gujarat's Rajkot has been recognised as a facility for the screening of Zika virus.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
zika
Zika Virus Testing Can Now Be Done at AIIMS Rajkot; Results to Be Available in 24 Hours | Image: Unsplash( Representative Image)
23:14 IST, July 31st 2024