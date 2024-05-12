Advertisement

As the world commemorates Mother’s Day today, May 12, amidst a flurry of gestures celebrating maternal love and devotion, one particular initiative stands out for its heartfelt and touching tribute. Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, orchestrated a delightful surprise for the mothers of Zomato employees, inviting them to the office for a special celebration.

Announcing the heartwarming initiative on social media, Goyal shared his joy at hosting the mothers of Zomato staff members. "And here’s the surprise! We invited the moms of our employees to celebrate the day with us at the office. Also got great feedback on how to run @zomato better. So much love all around today," Goyal wrote in his post, capturing the essence of the event.

Advertisement

And here’s the surprise!



We invited the moms of our employees to celebrate the day with us at the office. Also got great feedback on how to run @zomato better.



So much love all around today❤️ pic.twitter.com/FKDYiBqDCP — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal)

Accompanying his message were a series of captivating pictures and videos, encapsulating the jubilant atmosphere of the celebration. The visuals depicted the office adorned with happiness as mothers joyously cut into a cake embellished with the word “Mom,” while colleagues cheered and applauded in the background.

Advertisement

Goyal's post, shared on May 12, has sparked significant attention, accumulating over 38,000 views and counting, coupled with more than 900 likes. The comment section overflowed with admiration and appreciation for the thoughtful gesture, echoing sentiments of warmth and gratitude.

The users praised this heartwarming gesture of Zomato and filled the comment section.

Advertisement

People’s reactions in the comments:

One of the users said, “this is such a sweet gesture.”

Advertisement

Another one said, “The way Zomato is doing activities for their employees, One should not have any doubts on the office culture and environment.

There success is the result right process followed for a long period of time, In execution and maintaining there culture as a company!”

Advertisement

“What a great initiative and such a lovely cake.”

“What a great initiative and such a lovely cake.”