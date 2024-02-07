Advertisement

The Food delivery platform Zomato faced social media backlash after temporarily suspending the delivery of non-vegetarian food in specific states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The company attributed this decision to government directives and the coinciding Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The issue surfaced when a customer from Bhopal complained on the social media platform X about the unavailability of chicken items.

The customer, using the handle @Biryani_ on X, sarcastically remarked, "Zomato is not delivering chicken in Bhopal today," suggesting it might be due to a lack of meat supply rather than a decision by Zomato.

Zomato is not delivering chicken in bhopal today lmao — S. (@Biryani_) January 22, 2024

In response, Zomato clarified, "Hi, we have disabled delivery of non-veg items in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan as per government notice. Hope this clarification helps!"

Hi, we have disabled delivery of non-veg items in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, ⁠Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as per govt. notice. Hope this clarification helps! — zomato care (@zomatocare) January 22, 2024

Zomato's decision faced criticism from X users who expressed their displeasure in the comments section. One user noted, "The clarification doesn't help because your competitor is still delivering non-veg dishes here in Chhattisgarh," and added, "I don't eat chicken. I'm just letting everyone else know that only one food delivery platform is siding with the Sanghi ideology."

Another user commented on the apparent violation of individual freedoms, stating, "Indian constitution guarantees freedom to eat whatever and wherever. Public places are understandable, but why can't individuals eat whatever they want to in their homes? Who are you to tell them? Will definitely file a PIL in court against @zomato."