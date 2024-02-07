Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:32 IST
Zomato Criticised: 'We are cancelling you' Amid Non-Veg Delivery Suspension
Zomato faces criticism for temporarily halting non-veg deliveries in certain states, sparking online backlash with users expressing discontent.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Food delivery platform Zomato faced social media backlash after temporarily suspending the delivery of non-vegetarian food in specific states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The company attributed this decision to government directives and the coinciding Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The issue surfaced when a customer from Bhopal complained on the social media platform X about the unavailability of chicken items.
The customer, using the handle @Biryani_ on X, sarcastically remarked, "Zomato is not delivering chicken in Bhopal today," suggesting it might be due to a lack of meat supply rather than a decision by Zomato.
Advertisement
In response, Zomato clarified, "Hi, we have disabled delivery of non-veg items in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan as per government notice. Hope this clarification helps!"
Advertisement
Zomato's decision faced criticism from X users who expressed their displeasure in the comments section. One user noted, "The clarification doesn't help because your competitor is still delivering non-veg dishes here in Chhattisgarh," and added, "I don't eat chicken. I'm just letting everyone else know that only one food delivery platform is siding with the Sanghi ideology."
Advertisement
Another user commented on the apparent violation of individual freedoms, stating, "Indian constitution guarantees freedom to eat whatever and wherever. Public places are understandable, but why can't individuals eat whatever they want to in their homes? Who are you to tell them? Will definitely file a PIL in court against @zomato."
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:22 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One HourWorld15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.