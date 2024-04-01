×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Zomato Delists Patiala's Cake Kanha Bakery After 10-Year-Old Girl's Tragic Death

Zomato announced the removal of the restaurant and barred the owner from operating any future entities on its platform.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala
Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala | Image:Zomato
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: After the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl in Patiala, Zomato has removed the bakery involved in the incident from its platform. For the unversed, the girl, a class 5 student had died after consuming her birthday cake ordered from 'Cake Kanha'. Following the incident, Zomato announced the removal of the restaurant and barred the owner from operating any future entities on its platform.   

What Zomato Said?

“We are heartbroken and deeply shaken up by the recent tragic incident that happened in Patiala. As soon as we learnt about the incident, which is now under police investigation, we immediately delisted the restaurant from the Zomato platform. We have also debarred the restaurant owner from operating any entity on Zomato. We are extending our complete support to the law enforcement agencies in the matter", a Zomato spokesperson told a leading portal. 

Meanwhile, the police have taken legal action by lodging a case under Sections 273 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Advertisement

All You Need to Know About The Incident

A birthday celebration turned tragic in Patiala, Punjab, when a 10-year-old girl named Manvi died after eating a birthday cake. As per the latest reports, three people have been arrested, including the manager and two employees of the bakery from where the cake was ordered.

Advertisement

The cake, ordered online for the celebration on March 24, led to severe food poisoning among the family members who consumed it. Despite receiving first aid, the health of the family deteriorated and the 10-year-old girl Manvi was declared dead by doctors.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Lottery Monday Result Today Out

Kerala Lottery Today

4 minutes ago
Tips to ace JEE Mains 2024

How to ace JEE Mains

5 minutes ago
Bhopal to face power cut today.

India's power consumption

6 minutes ago
Gyanvapi Update Hindu started worship

SC on Vyas Tehkhana

9 minutes ago
Germany on Monday became the biggest EU country to legalise recreational cannabis despite fierce objections from opposition politicians and medical associations

Cannabis Legal in Germany

9 minutes ago
Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala

Cake Kanha

10 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 official poster

WWE WrestleMania 40 card

11 minutes ago
Balletcore Beauty Look

Balletcore Beauty Look

11 minutes ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

11 minutes ago
Indonesian Rupiah

Indonesia's Rupiah, stock

13 minutes ago
ms dhoni during match against rcb

Most dismissals in T20

14 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep About Sarbjit

15 minutes ago
Pakistan Flag.

Pakistan Terror Attacks

16 minutes ago
Crossing Borders: Navigating Life After Study Abroad

Life after study abroad

18 minutes ago
Exports

China imports

19 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Ali Abbas About Aamir

19 minutes ago
Gmail 20th anniversary

Gmail turns 20

21 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Tillu Square BO Day 3

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World9 hours ago

  2. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World16 hours ago

  3. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  4. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo