Zomato Delists Patiala's Cake Kanha Bakery After 10-Year-Old Girl's Tragic Death

Advertisement

New Delhi: After the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl in Patiala, Zomato has removed the bakery involved in the incident from its platform. For the unversed, the girl, a class 5 student had died after consuming her birthday cake ordered from 'Cake Kanha'. Following the incident, Zomato announced the removal of the restaurant and barred the owner from operating any future entities on its platform.

What Zomato Said?

“We are heartbroken and deeply shaken up by the recent tragic incident that happened in Patiala. As soon as we learnt about the incident, which is now under police investigation, we immediately delisted the restaurant from the Zomato platform. We have also debarred the restaurant owner from operating any entity on Zomato. We are extending our complete support to the law enforcement agencies in the matter", a Zomato spokesperson told a leading portal.

Meanwhile, the police have taken legal action by lodging a case under Sections 273 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Advertisement

All You Need to Know About The Incident

A birthday celebration turned tragic in Patiala, Punjab, when a 10-year-old girl named Manvi died after eating a birthday cake. As per the latest reports, three people have been arrested, including the manager and two employees of the bakery from where the cake was ordered.

Advertisement

The cake, ordered online for the celebration on March 24, led to severe food poisoning among the family members who consumed it. Despite receiving first aid, the health of the family deteriorated and the 10-year-old girl Manvi was declared dead by doctors.