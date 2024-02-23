Advertisement

Ek Machhli, Ek Machhli, Paani Me Gayi, Paani Me Gayi, Chapaak—most of us have heard these words again and again. This trend has gone viral on the internet, and people have created their own version of it. But now the food delivery app Zomato has entered the trend and taken it to another level.

Zomato just shared a post on the social media platforms Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). In this post, there is a chat between a customer and a Zomato customer care executive.

The conversation starts with customer Ritika asking, “Hey, placed an order on a wrong address. Possible to help?”

Zomato replied, “Could you please help me with the order details?”

Ritik said, “Fish Fry.” and things started. After Fish Fry, Zomato replied, “Paani mein gayi.” and Ritika participated in the trend by saying, “Chappak.”

This has sparked a laughter reaction on X, and people replied to the post with positive and hilarious replies.

One user wrote, “Tum muje aise reply Kroge toh swiggy k pass chala jaunga.” One of the shareholders of the company said, “You guys are simply fantastic. Happy to be your shareholder!” A third one said, “When two meme addicted persons meet each other.”

