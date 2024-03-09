Advertisement

Zomato, one of the unicorn companies in India, has always been a brand working towards the employees of the last end. And they have announced a new addition to the delivery partner uniform policy. This new policy allows the female delivery partner to opt for kurtas instead of their standard Zomato t-shirts. The decision was taken on the occasion of International Women's Day, and Zomato shared their views on the new attire and discomfort with western-style wear.



On LinkedIn, Zomato shared a video showcasing the women delivery partners trying on the new kurtas, capturing their appreciation for the company's consideration. "Starting today, Zomato women delivery partners can choose to wear a kurta," the post read.





The video depicted a celebratory atmosphere as the delivery women participated in a photoshoot, expressing gratitude for the company's accommodating gesture. "Many female delivery partners expressed discomfort with the western-style Zomato t-shirts. So, we gave them a choice," clarified Zomato.



In the video, one of the women exclaimed happily after trying on the kurta, "Pocket bhi hain."



The heartwarming video received widespread praise on social media, with thousands of likes and positive reactions. Users commended Zomato for its thoughtful approach, with one expressing, "Kudos, team Zomato. For breaking the stereotype! Here's one huge thumbs up for Functional / comfort clothing." Another user thanked Zomato for "Great job done! Kudos to all of you guys."

