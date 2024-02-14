Advertisement

The Valentine's Day spirit took an unexpected turn in the world of social media as a post by Zomato sparked a frenzy of tagging Taruns across Delhi. The post, which humorously acknowledged a certain Tarun from Delhi who had sent cakes to 16 different addresses, quickly gained traction, leading netizens to playfully tag every Tarun they knew.

Zomato shared a post that says, “happy valentine's day to Tarun from Delhi who has sent cakes to 16 different addresses today.”

Zomato is one of those companies that takes its social media game to the next level. They always post related content according to the day. The comments in this post are also funny, as expected.

happy valentine's day to Tarun from Delhi who has sent cakes to 16 different addresses today — zomato (@zomato) February 14, 2024

One user wrote, “I think he took 'don't put all your eggs in one basket quote' too seriously.” Another one said, “Zomato never miss the chance for making extraordinary statements.”

The third user replied, “Tarun is making a name for himself by providing exceptional service in organizing cakes and flowers for his customers' girlfriends. Trust him to make your special someone feel loved and appreciated with his expertise.”

Another user was impressed by this work and said, “Tarun knows how to use Zomato to optimize his possibilities.”