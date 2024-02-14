Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Zomato's Viral Valentine's Day Post: '16 Cakes on Different Addresses'

Zomato's viral Valentine's Day post humorously acknowledges a Tarun from Delhi who sent cakes to 16 different addresses.

Garvit Parashar
Zomato's Viral Valentine's Day Post
Zomato's Viral Valentine's Day Post | Image:PTI, X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Valentine's Day spirit took an unexpected turn in the world of social media as a post by Zomato sparked a frenzy of tagging Taruns across Delhi. The post, which humorously acknowledged a certain Tarun from Delhi who had sent cakes to 16 different addresses, quickly gained traction, leading netizens to playfully tag every Tarun they knew. 

Zomato shared a post that says, “happy valentine's day to Tarun from Delhi who has sent cakes to 16 different addresses today.” 

Advertisement

Zomato is one of those companies that takes its social media game to the next level. They always post related content according to the day. The comments in this post are also funny, as expected. 

One user wrote, “I think he took 'don't put all your eggs in one basket quote' too seriously.” Another one said, “Zomato never miss the chance for making extraordinary statements.” 

The third user replied, “Tarun is making a name for himself by providing exceptional service in organizing cakes and flowers for his customers' girlfriends. Trust him to make your special someone feel loved and appreciated with his expertise.” 

Advertisement

Another user was impressed by this work and said, “Tarun knows how to use Zomato to optimize his possibilities.” 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

3 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

3 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

4 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

4 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

7 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

19 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info9 minutes ago

  2. Dhanush Shares New Poster From 3rd Directorial On Valentine's Day

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. India's Indigenous Tank Engine Drive Gains Momentum Amidst German Hurdle

    Defence23 minutes ago

  4. Assam CM Calls For Unique Assam Model After 4 Congress MLAs Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections25 minutes ago

  5. UAE में पहले हिंदू मंदिर के उद्घाटन समारोह में पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार

    26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement