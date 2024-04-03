Advertisement

Chennai: A drunk British Royal Navy official was seen causing trouble and randomly biting people on the street in a video that has gone viral on social media before the police managed to subdue him. The foreign national, who was also a British Royal Navy official, was extremely drunk and created a nuisance. It was evident from the footage that despite attempts to subdue him, the drunk man and his companion caused a severe disturbance. Finally, someone in the public alerted the police, and they moved quickly to assist. On the street near Chennai's Royapettah junction, the drunk foreigner was also observed taking off his t-shirt and running.

Intoxicated British Navy Official playing with Police Officers on Chennai Roads 👇 pic.twitter.com/8jxFaotvAh — Bee🐝Sea🌅 (@Koshur000) April 2, 2024

‘Bee Sea’ uploaded the video to X, the platform that was formerly known as Twitter. The officer, who was intoxicated and without a shirt, continued to run around the streets as the police reacted. In addition, he attempted to bite a man who was riding a bike in the middle of traffic on the busy street. The intoxicated individual had to be forcefully restrained by the police and taken away. While two or three police officers were observed working hard to restrain the other drunk man who was attempting to bite people.

Meanwhile, amusing debates broke out on social media, with some criticizing the foreigners' behavior for being under the influence of alcohol. A person described it as "zombie behavior," while another made a joke about how they might not be able to handle spicy Indian food. The two drunk men went completely insane, and Chennai police had a difficult time keeping things under control. The men's attempts to bite those around them also caused the onlookers to get terrified.