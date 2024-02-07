English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Zooom Airlines Relaunches Services with Delhi-Ayodhya Flight After 3-Year Hiatus | Check DETAILS

The Gurugram-based airline, which commenced flights in 2017 with a CRJ aircraft, had ceased operations in 2020

Srinwanti Das
Zooom Delhi to Ayodhya flight
Zooom Delhi to Ayodhya flight | Image:Zooom Airlines
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Zooom Airlines on Thursday resumed its operations with an inaugural flight connecting Delhi to Ayodhya after a hiatus in 2020, the domestic airline said.

The Gurugram-based airline's Director and CEO Atul Gambir said that the flight connecting the temple town of Uttar Pradesh with the national capital would operate three days a week in the initial month.

Advertisement

"Delhi-Ayodhya flight to operate three days a week - Monday, Wednesday, and Friday - for the first month then it will operate five days a week," he said.

"We currently have only one flight operating on this route. With this, devotees (coming to Ayodhya) can also return on the same day. Vegetarian food is also being provided in this 50-seater flight," Gambhir added.

Advertisement

The airline, which commenced flights in 2017 with a CRJ aircraft, had ceased operations in 2020. In September last year, aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) renewed the flying permit of Zexus Air Services.

Earlier, it was operating as Zoom Airlines. Now, Zexus is operating as Zooom.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  2. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel32 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education37 minutes ago

  5. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement