Bengaluru: A heart-touching video featuring a boy from the slums of Bengaluru has become popular on Instagram. 12-year-old Nagaraj, who dreams of becoming an IAS officer, is capturing the hearts of internet users as he talks about his aspirations in the video.

Mohamed Ashik, a content creator, shared the video on Instagram. The video begins with Ashik engaging in a conversation with Nagaraj about his life.

When asked about his aspirations and life, Nagaraj says, “I’m happy. A bigger house will come after I’m grown up.” “When I grow up, I will become an IAS officer. All are doing the same. Why not be the same as them?” he continues. Nagaraj recalled how he decided while in second grade that he would try to secure the first rank in every class.

Ashik wrote on his post , “I met a 16-year-old (12) kid named Nagaraj who aspires to become an lAS officer. He lives in the slums of Bangalore and is currently studying in the 6th grade. Nagaraj’s hobby is reading books by Dr. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, and he wants to learn more about our country’s freedom fighters. His ambition is to build a house, help struggling people around him, and offer food to the starving. Be Inspired.”

The video went viral on social media and gained over 13 million views on Instagram. Netizens reacted and praised him. An Instagram user commented, “Reading Babasaheb Ambedkar will never let him down. He has a bright future ahead.” “This guy sure is going to be an inspiration to many,” another social media user wrote.