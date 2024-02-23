Advertisement

The video, shared by the Official Doordarshan National account on X (formerly known as Twitter), quickly went viral on social media with caption, “ Munmi, a 13-year-old elephant in Orang National Park, recently gave birth to a male calf, showcasing the park's successful conservation efforts. The excitement continues as Munmi's twin sister, Chitra, is also expecting, along with their mother, Alaka, making it a rare three-generation occurrence of impending motherhood within this elephant family. Orang National Park is situated on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Darrang and Sonitpur districts.”

Assam: Munmi, a 13-year-old elephant in Orang National Park, recently gave birth to a male calf, showcasing the park's successful conservation efforts.



The excitement continues as Munmi's twin sister, Chitra, is also expecting, along with their mother, Alaka, making it a rare… pic.twitter.com/VyTzSgr1Et — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) February 23, 2024