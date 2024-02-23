English
Rare Sight: 13-Year-Old Elephant Gives Birth in Assam's Orang National Park | VIRAL VIDEO

Munmi, a 13-year-old elephant in Orang National Park, giving birth to a baby boy, showcasing successful conservation efforts.

A 13-year-old elephant recently gave birth to a male calf.
A 13-year-old elephant recently gave birth to a male calf. | Image:X_Doordarshan National
Assam: In a heartwarming story about saving animals, Munmi, a 13-year-old elephant in Orang National Park, recently had a baby boy. This shows that the park is doing a good job at taking care of animals. And there's more excitement because Munmi's twin sister, Chitra, and their mom, Alaka, are also going to have babies soon. This is rare because it means three generations of elephants are expecting babies in the same family. Orang National Park is in Assam, on the Brahmaputra River's north side, in Darrang and Sonitpur districts.  

The video, shared by the Official Doordarshan National account on X (formerly known as Twitter), quickly went viral on social media with caption, “ Munmi, a 13-year-old elephant in Orang National Park, recently gave birth to a male calf, showcasing the park's successful conservation efforts. The excitement continues as Munmi's twin sister, Chitra, is also expecting, along with their mother, Alaka, making it a rare three-generation occurrence of impending motherhood within this elephant family. Orang National Park is situated on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Darrang and Sonitpur districts.”  

Check the post below:  

