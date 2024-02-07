Advertisement

Mountains are one of those which excites everyone and a place to explore yourself. And what better can someone get if they can be on the “top of the world,” Mount Everest. A viral video has taken over the internet which has shown the fascinating scenery from Mount Everest with a 360-degree video. This video has left everyone amaze, it was shared by user @historyinmemes which gives a glimpse of the beautiful terrain of the mountains, covered by snow.

This shared video has got more than 3,9 crore views with 2 lakh likes. The caption of this is, “This is a 360° camera view from the top of Mt. Everest.”

The Video:

This is a 360° camera view from the top of Mt. Everest pic.twitter.com/trboDIIXI5 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 1, 2024

After watching the video, the X users were fascinated by the views and praised the guts of the mountaineers, some others wrote how Mount Everest is gathering more and more garbage every year and it is dangerous.

Some of the comments under the post, "I've always had this fascination with Everest. I've read about and seen practically everything out there. This is incredible," commented another.

Another one wrote, "Top of the world! Thankful for God's creation!"

The fear of heights was also talked about in the comments, “This video is making me nauseous and I don’t have a fear of heights.” "Yikes! The weird fisheye lens effect makes it seem like the top of Mt. Everest is about one square foot. Amazing, out of this world, and feeding my acrophobia," added another.

