At age 99, a woman named Daibai has become a US citizen. Daibai was born in India in 1925 and currently living with her daughter in Orlando.

Daibai's path to naturalization is evidence that a lot of people throughout the world continue to anticipate the US as a place where there's always an opportunity to live a better life.

They say age is just a number. That seems true for this lively 99-year-old who became a #NewUSCitizen in our Orlando office. Daibai is from India and was excited to take the Oath of Allegiance. She's pictured with her daughter and our officer who swore her in. Congrats Daibai! pic.twitter.com/U0WU31Vufx — USCIS (@USCIS) April 5, 2024

Information of Daibai's naturalization was disseminated by the official USCIS Twitter account and by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The post says, "Daibai is from India and was excited to take the Oath of Allegiance."

In that photo, Daibai is seen carrying her daughter's naturalization certificate while a USCIS officer watches nearby to help with the swearing-in.

“Most Indians in employment based green card backlog would look like this by the time they get their green cards,” one X user pours his frustration.

Another piped in, “Rumor has it that Daibai was in the Indian green card backlog, renewing her H-1B every three years and now can finally retire.”

Several students spit out their anger over social media, with posts like, “H1B visa is a painful death,” and “This immigration journey is full of obstacles despite.”

