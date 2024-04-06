×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

99-Year-Old Indian Woman Gets US Citizenship, Netizens Reacts

The naturalization of a 99-year-old Indian woman as a US citizen reignites discussions on immigration and visa backlogs.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Daibai becomes a US citizen at 99
Daibai becomes a US citizen at 99 | Image:X
  • 2 min read
At age 99, a woman named Daibai has become a US citizen. Daibai was born in India in 1925 and currently living with her daughter in Orlando. 

Daibai's path to naturalization is evidence that a lot of people throughout the world continue to anticipate the US as a place where there's always an opportunity to live a better life.  

Information of Daibai's naturalization was disseminated by the official USCIS Twitter account and by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The post says, "Daibai is from India and was excited to take the Oath of Allegiance."  

In that photo, Daibai is seen carrying her daughter's naturalization certificate while a USCIS officer watches nearby to help with the swearing-in.  

“Most Indians in employment based green card backlog would look like this by the time they get their green cards,” one X user pours his frustration. 

Another piped in, “Rumor has it that Daibai was in the Indian green card backlog, renewing her H-1B every three years and now can finally retire.” 

Several students spit out their anger over social media, with posts like, “H1B visa is a painful death,” and “This immigration journey is full of obstacles despite.” 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

