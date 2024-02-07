Advertisement

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently released new guidelines, bringing significant changes to the process of Aadhaar card enrollment and updation.

In a notification amending the Aadhaar updation and enrollment rules, UIDAI introduces a range of updated forms catering to different demographics, both within and outside India.

Aadhaar Card Update Process: Under the new rules, Aadhaar cardholders now have the flexibility to update their information through either online or offline modes. The Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) can be accessed for information updates by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra, utilizing the mobile application, or accessing the UIDAI website.

Unlike the previous rules, which limited online updates to address information, the latest guidelines provide no restrictions, allowing for the online update of mobile numbers as well.

New Forms for Aadhaar Enrollment and Updation: UIDAI has introduced a set of new forms, each designed for specific categories of individuals, making the enrollment and updation process more streamlined and accessible.

Form 1:

For resident individuals aged 18 years and above.

Also applicable to non-resident individuals (possessing proof of address in India) for Aadhaar enrolment or updating existing details.

Form 2:

Specifically for NRIs with proof of address outside India, to be used for enrollment and updation purposes.

Form 3:

Designed for the enrollment of children aged 5 years and above but below 18 years of age, whether resident or NRI with an Indian address.

Form 4:

Intended for NRI children with addresses outside India.

Form 5:

To be used by resident or NRI children (having Indian address) below 5 years of age for enrollment or updation in Aadhaar.

Form 6:

Specifically for NRI children (whose address is outside India) below 5 years of age.

Form 7:

To be used by a resident foreign national above 18 years of age wishing to enroll for or update Aadhaar details. Requires details of a foreign passport, OCI card, valid long-term visa, Indian visa, and a mandatory email ID.

Form 8:

Intended for a resident foreign national under the age of 18 years.

Form 9:

UIDAI allows the use of Form 9 for the cancellation of the Aadhaar number upon attaining the age of 18 years.

These new guidelines and forms mark a significant shift in the Aadhaar card enrollment and updation process, providing increased flexibility and accessibility for individuals of different age groups and residency statuses.

Aadhaar cardholders are advised to stay informed about these changes to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience when updating their information.



