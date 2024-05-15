Advertisement

Info: To facilitate smooth and secure financial transactions, link your Aadhaar card to your Demat account. By following the relatively simple steps, you may activate seamless identity verification and receive access to a transparent investment experience.

There are numerous benefits also in integrating Aadhaar and Demat account.

Following these easy steps you can ensure your Aadhaar and Demat account link:

Visit the official portal of NSDL https://nsdl.co.in/



Click on Link Aadhaar Number to Demat Account option on the web page



Enter your PAN details and information about your depository participant, including their DP ID and your Client ID.



You will receive an OTP on your registered email ID and mobile number.



Enter the OTP you received and click on Proceed.



Then enter your date of birth, gender and Aadhar card details.



You will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.



Enter OTP and Click on Submit.



After submission, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number and email ID.

You may activate seamless linking verification and have access to a transparent investing experience by completing the entire process.