The Aadhaar card stands as more than just an identity document, it has become an essential requirement for various financial transactions and official procedures. However, individuals often find themselves dissatisfied with the photo on their Aadhaar card. If you're one of them and wish to update your photo, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has provided a straightforward method.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to change your Aadhaar photo.

No Online Facility for Photo Change: Despite the widespread use of Aadhaar cards, the process of changing the photo cannot be completed online. UIDAI has acknowledged the need for users to update their photos and has facilitated a solution to address this concern.

Visit the Nearest Aadhaar Center: To update your Aadhaar photo, visit the nearest Aadhaar Center in person. The UIDAI website (appointments.uidai.gov.in) provides a list of all nearby Aadhaar centers to help you find the most convenient location.

Procedure and Fee:

Obtain a form related to photo updating from the Aadhaar Center counter. Carefully fill out all the required details in the form. Submit the completed form at the designated counter. The operator will capture your new photograph. Receive a slip with the update request number.

For this service, a nominal fee of Rs.100 is applicable.

Download Updated Aadhaar Online:

Once the photo is updated, visit uidai.gov.in. Click on "Download Aadhaar." Enter your Aadhaar number, enrollment ID, or virtual ID on the new page. Submit the captcha code and select the "Send OTP" option. Enter the One Time Password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number. Click on "Verify and Download."

Following these simple steps allows you to change your Aadhaar photo efficiently and conveniently. After the process is complete, you can download the updated e-Aadhaar with the new photo, ensuring that your identity document reflects your current appearance.

Remember, the ease of this procedure showcases UIDAI's commitment to providing user-friendly solutions for Aadhaar-related concerns.