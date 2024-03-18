Advocate Turned Wildlife Photographer Documents All The 55 Tiger Reserves In India

Advertisement

Former lawyer turned wildlife photographer, Aarzoo Khurana, has embarked on a groundbreaking expedition to document all 55 tiger reserves across India. Under her pioneering endeavor, ATR (All Tiger Reserves), Khurana aims to redirect attention towards the remote and less-explored reserves, believing that these hidden gems deserve recognition. With a global fan base exceeding 2 million and publications such as Discovery and Nat Geo featuring her work, Khurana's journey is fueled by an unwavering passion for India's wilderness.

The ATR project commenced on October 1, 2023, and has since traversed 43 tiger reserves, from the majestic Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan to the captivating landscapes of the Northeast. Khurana's inspiration to pursue wildlife photography stemmed from a life-changing experience in Bharatpur, where she witnessed the beauty of Sarus cranes amidst the freezing winter. This encounter motivated her to bridge the gap between the outer world and the forest, focusing on capturing unique frames of common subjects.

Reflecting on her fondest memories from her journeys, Khurana reminisced about encountering a tigress named Katrina with remarkably young cubs. Witnessing the tiny cubs scampering towards their mother left a lasting impression on her.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including finding contacts in remote areas and dealing with limited vegetarian food options, Khurana's unwavering determination drove the expedition forward.

In her advice to young female wildlife photographers, Khurana emphasizes the importance of pursuing photography passionately, learning the basics, and maintaining a fallback option. She encourages aspiring photographers to focus on composition, study the areas they plan to explore, and gradually seize opportunities as they arise.

Khurana's project not only aims to document India's tiger reserves but also to inspire others to explore and appreciate the country's diverse wildlife. She was deeply moved by the impact of her photographs on a young boy from Bharatpur, who expressed a newfound desire to explore the forests after seeing her work. Khurana's journey has not only tested her limits but also highlighted the invaluable support she received from individuals nationwide, without whom the expedition would have been insurmountable.

As Khurana continues her expedition towards documenting all of India's tiger reserves, her journey serves as a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the profound connection between humans and nature.