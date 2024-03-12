×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Ahmedabad To Introduce Two Rail Coach Restaurants, Western Railway Reveals

Rail coach restaurants gain popularity across India, transforming decommissioned coaches into unique dining experiences.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Ahmedabad To Introduce Two Rail Coach Restaurants
Ahmedabad To Introduce Two Rail Coach Restaurants | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Ahmedabad Division of Western Railways has announced that they will turn two of the old rail coaches into restaurants and offer a different dining experience. Well this is not the first time when decommissioned coaches are being turned into restaurants. Before this a restaurant named ‘Royal Train Cuisine,’ was started at the Gomti Nagar station.

The Official Account of Divisional Railway Manager, Ahmedabad Division, Western Railway, shared a post on X handle. In this post they wrote, “The rail coach restaurants at WR converts old coaches into swanky restaurants and offer a unique dining experience.”

Advertisement

And one new rail coach theme based restaurant is set to open by the end of March at the Bengaluru railway stations. This is a new trend by Indian Railways where they are turning old and decommissioned rail coaches into rail restaurants. Soon UP and many other states will soon have rail coach restaurants.

Advertisement

Moreover, there are many rail coach restaurants running in the country and PM Narendra Modi also gifted one restaurant at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, shared a tweet and announced a new Rail Coach Restaurant at the New Delhi Railway Station.


 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

3 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

3 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

3 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

3 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

4 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

7 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

7 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

20 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

20 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US Fed's policy outlook hinges on economic data

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  2. Akshay To Star In Fukrey Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Comedy Drama?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Oracle beats profit estimates driven by AI demand, shares surge

    Tech 12 minutes ago

  4. Judicial Custody of AAP's Manish Sisodia Extended Till March 22

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in February

    Economy News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo