Advertisement

The Ahmedabad Division of Western Railways has announced that they will turn two of the old rail coaches into restaurants and offer a different dining experience. Well this is not the first time when decommissioned coaches are being turned into restaurants. Before this a restaurant named ‘Royal Train Cuisine,’ was started at the Gomti Nagar station.

The Official Account of Divisional Railway Manager, Ahmedabad Division, Western Railway, shared a post on X handle. In this post they wrote, “The rail coach restaurants at WR converts old coaches into swanky restaurants and offer a unique dining experience.”

Advertisement

The rail coach restaurants at WR converts old coaches into swanky restaurants and offer a unique dining experience.#RailInfra4Bharat#ModiSarkarKiGuarantee @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/nS3wQYz5aL — DRM Ahmedabad (@drmadiwr) March 12, 2024

And one new rail coach theme based restaurant is set to open by the end of March at the Bengaluru railway stations. This is a new trend by Indian Railways where they are turning old and decommissioned rail coaches into rail restaurants. Soon UP and many other states will soon have rail coach restaurants.

Advertisement

Moreover, there are many rail coach restaurants running in the country and PM Narendra Modi also gifted one restaurant at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, shared a tweet and announced a new Rail Coach Restaurant at the New Delhi Railway Station.

A historic day for India’s Rail Infrastructure!



Joined Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji from New Delhi at the laying of the foundation stone and dedication of a slew of Railway projects worth over Rs. 85,000 crores, including the Rail Coach Restaurant at the New Delhi Railway… pic.twitter.com/TBo9cv2Ei8 — Meenakashi Lekhi (मोदी का परिवार) (@M_Lekhi) March 12, 2024



