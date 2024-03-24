×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Andhra Pradesh Bear Attack Leaves Two Dead, Community Demands Cub Relocation

In Andhra Pradesh, a bear attack resulted in the deaths of two individuals. Local residents are now advocating for the relocation of bear cubs

Reported by: Navya Dubey
A bear attack has claimed the lives of two people. | Image:Republic Digital
A bear attack in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left a woman injured. This incident has sparked fear and panic among residents of Anakapalli village, who fear further attacks if the bear is not removed from the vicinity. 

CH Lokanadham and Laishetti Kumar, identified as the victims, were assaulted by the bear while en route to a nearby park. A woman suffered severe injuries in the attack and is presently receiving medical treatment.  

locals had expressed concerns about the presence of bear cubs in the Uddanam area, advocating for their relocation to a zoo. Following the recent attack, residents of Uddanam are calling on the government to promptly implement safety measures and take decisive action. 

District forest officer Nisha Kumari said efforts were underway to track the movements of the bear. Kumari said compensation would be provided to the families of the deceased. 

On February 1, four persons were injured in a bear attack at Vajrapukotturu village. A female bear with cubs attacked them and later vanished into a cashew orchard. 


 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

