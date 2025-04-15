sb.scorecardresearch
  • Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam SUMMIT Morning Winners 15 April - Check Full Results
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 15th 2025, 15:55 IST

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam SUMMIT Morning Winners 15 April - Check Full Results

The Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Summit Morning Winners for April 15, 2025, have been announced. Participants can check the full results and see if they have won any prizes.

Reported by: Republic World
Arunachal Pradesh Lottery
Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Result Live | Image: Republic World

The excitement is high as the Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Department reveals the winners of the Singam Summit Morning draw held on April 15, 2025. Participants are hopeful to see their numbers among the winning tickets. The Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Peak Morning Winners for April 15, 2025, have been announced.

April 15th 2025, 15:51 IST

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Summit Morning Winners 1st Prize ₹ 26,03,000

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Summit Morning Winners 1st Prize ₹ 26,03,000:

April 15th 2025, 15:51 IST

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Summit Morning Winners 2nd Prize ₹ 9000

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Summit Morning Winners 2nd Prize ₹ 9000: 

April 15th 2025, 15:52 IST

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Summit Morning Winner 3rd Prize

3rd Prize Amount: ₹ 500 Number of Winners: 10 Winning Ticket Number(s):

April 15th 2025, 15:52 IST

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Summit Morning Winner 4th Prize

4th Prize Amount: ₹ 250 Number of Winners: 10 Winning Ticket Number(s):

April 15th 2025, 15:52 IST

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Summit Morning Winner 5th Prize

5th Prize Amount: ₹ 120 Number of Winners: 100 Winning Ticket Number(s):

April 15th 2025, 15:52 IST

Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Summit Morning Cons. Prize

Cons. Prize Amount: ₹ 9,500 Number of Winners: 1 Winning Ticket Number(s):

April 15th 2025, 15:48 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published April 15th 2025, 15:55 IST