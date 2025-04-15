Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam SUMMIT Morning Winners 15 April - Check Full Results

The excitement is high as the Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Department reveals the winners of the Singam Summit Morning draw held on April 15, 2025. Participants are hopeful to see their numbers among the winning tickets. The Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Peak Morning Winners for April 15, 2025, have been announced.
The Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Peak Morning Winners for April 15, 2025, have been announced.
Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Summit Morning Winners 1st Prize ₹ 26,03,000:
Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Singam Summit Morning Winners 2nd Prize ₹ 9000:
3rd Prize Amount: ₹ 500 Number of Winners: 10 Winning Ticket Number(s):
4th Prize Amount: ₹ 250 Number of Winners: 10 Winning Ticket Number(s):
5th Prize Amount: ₹ 120 Number of Winners: 100 Winning Ticket Number(s):
Cons. Prize Amount: ₹ 9,500 Number of Winners: 1 Winning Ticket Number(s):
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.