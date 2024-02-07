English
"Asli Master Chef to yahi hai": Street Vendor's Creative 'Apple Omelette' Stirs Online Debate

Street vendor's viral 'Apple Omelette' video sparks debate as social media users question the unconventional fusion of apples and eggs.

Garvit Parashar
“An Apple a day keeps the doctor away”, we have heard this line many times in our life. And we know that Apples are one of the most healthy fruits and have a great significance in daily diet. Eating apples has multiple benefits like vitamins, fibre and antioxidants and also supports a healthy digestion system. But have you ever tried putting apples in an omelette? Maybe you didn’t but someone did. 

However, the notion of incorporating these healthy staples took an unexpected twist when an Indian street vendor introduced the world to the 'Apple Omelette.' A viral video showcasing the preparation of this unconventional dish has sparked controversy within the foodie community.

In the video, the process unfolds with the vendor dicing an apple into small pieces. Placing a cube of butter on a sizzling pan, he confidently declares that the apple omelette is a "unique experience" for the taste buds. Expressing his passion for experimentation, he claims to craft dishes driven solely by his love for cooking, framing it as a hobby. The vendor proceeds to crack two eggs into a bowl, blending them with onions, chillies, coriander leaves, tomatoes, salt, a pinch of red chilli powder, and a special masala. To "intensify the flavor," boiled egg pieces are introduced, and the omelette is garnished with additional coriander leaves, tandoori mayonnaise, and more boiled egg pieces before serving. The final presentation includes slices of apples and a side of green chutney.

Despite the vendor's inventive approach, social media viewers were far from impressed. One user commented, "Stop supplying eggs to him."

Another user expressed skepticism, stating, "We are being made fools here under the guise of making an omelette."

"I don't think I will ever try this," read another comment.

Some expressed reservations about the fusion trend, with a user remarking, "I could never dream of this combination."

