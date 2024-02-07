Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an order, in accordance with Original Application No. 134/2015 titled “Friends through its General Secretary versus Ministry of Water Resources.” As a result of this order, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) will introduce new rules to ensure the proper use of reverse osmosis water purification systems or RO.

According to the official statement, MoEF&CC has introduced the Water Purification System (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2023, which provide guidelines for managing, storing, and using the waste generated by these systems. These rules are set to become effective from December 2024. Additionally, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had already released the “IS 16240: 2023 Reverse Osmosis based point of Use Water Treatment System for Drinking Purposes - Specification (First Revision)” last year.

Advertisement

This information was shared by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Inputs: PIB