Bank Holiday on Akshaya Tritiya: On Friday, the nation will celebrate the festival of Akshaya Tritiya. The majority of people wonder if banks will stay open on May 10th, Akshaya Tritiya. Let us inform you that on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, banks will be open in the majority of the states in the nation. Banks will only stay closed in this particular state. On the eve of Basava Jayanti, also known as Akshaya Tritiya, all Bengaluru banks will be closed.

Check the complete list of RBI holidays below:

May 11: The second Saturday

May 12: Sunday (Since May 12 is a Sunday, all banks will be closed.)

May 16 is designated as State Day (Due to State Day, all banks in Gangtok will be closed on May 16.)

May 19: Sunday (Since May 19 is a Sunday, all banks will be closed on that day.)

May 20: General election of Lok Sabha, 2024 (On May 20, all banks in Belapur and Mumbai will be closed in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections, which are scheduled to take place between April and June.)

May 23: Buddha Purnima (On the occasion of the Buddha Purnima holiday, all banks in the states of Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar would be closed.)

A business day when financial institutions are closed is known as a bank holiday. Bank holidays are particularly important for physical branch locations because they don't affect many internet banking services.